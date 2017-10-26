PTI's Arbab Amir wins NA-4 by-election: unofficial results

PESHAWAR: Jubilation begins in KPK as PTI leader Arbab Amir won the NA-4 by-election with a huge margin. Unofficial and unverified results from all 269 polling stations showed the PTI had won the contest by a significant margin, securing 45,631 votes.

The Awami National Party (ANP) was in second place with 24,830 votes, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) received 24,790 votes.

Leaders of the PTI had already declared victory earlier in the evening in messages posted on social media, with chairperson Imran Khan calling it "a direct vote of confidence on performance of KP's PTI govt".