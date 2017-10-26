Thu October 26, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 27, 2017

Share

Advertisement

47 killed in Indonesia fireworks factory explosion

JAKARTA: At least 47 people were killed and dozens others injured in a fireworks factory explosion near the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Thursday.

Regional police spokesman said 103 workers were believed to be in the building at the time of the blast and that 10 remained unaccounted for, according to CNN Indonesia, a CNN affiliate.

"We don't know, however, if those 10 workers were actually in the factory at the time, or whether they may have been ill and not come to work," he said.

Officials said that a large explosion took place, followed by a smaller one, and that a fire then broke out, leaving some of the victims with burns.

Images of the explosion show much of the factory's roof blown out and burned-out vehicles standing charred in the factory. Another showed a body in a bag being taken away.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

French army kills 15 Mali militants, mine kills peacekeepers

French army kills 15 Mali militants, mine kills peacekeepers
Pro-Modi MP hosts anti-Islam Hindutva extremist in UK parliament

Pro-Modi MP hosts anti-Islam Hindutva extremist in UK parliament
World’s most expensive shoes worth £11 million unveiled in UK

World’s most expensive shoes worth £11 million unveiled in UK
President Xi’s vision for ‘Chinese dream’

President Xi’s vision for ‘Chinese dream’
Load More load more