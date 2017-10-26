47 killed in Indonesia fireworks factory explosion

JAKARTA: At least 47 people were killed and dozens others injured in a fireworks factory explosion near the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Thursday.

Regional police spokesman said 103 workers were believed to be in the building at the time of the blast and that 10 remained unaccounted for, according to CNN Indonesia, a CNN affiliate.

"We don't know, however, if those 10 workers were actually in the factory at the time, or whether they may have been ill and not come to work," he said.

Officials said that a large explosion took place, followed by a smaller one, and that a fire then broke out, leaving some of the victims with burns.

Images of the explosion show much of the factory's roof blown out and burned-out vehicles standing charred in the factory. Another showed a body in a bag being taken away.