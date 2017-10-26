China urges international community to acknowledge Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts

BEIJING: Commending Pakistan’s role in war against terrorism, China Thursday asked the international community to recognize and support the counter-terrorism efforts made by Pakistan on the basis of respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Pakistan is on the forefront of the global fight against terrorism. It has been firmly opposing the terrorism and it has made important sacrifices and contributions to fighting this menace and maintaining regional security and stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Gen Shuang said during his regular press briefing here.

The spokesperson said Pakistan had made important contributions to safeguarding world peace and regional stability.

Responding to a question regarding the US Secretary of State recent visit to Pakistan and his talks with country's leadership, he said, “We welcome Pakistan and the United States to cooperate in the fight against terrorism on the basis of mutual respect and to work together on regional and world security and stability.”

He said China supports the international community to strengthen international anti-terrorism cooperation and form a concerted effort.

On the US President Trump’s new policy in South Asia, he said China is happy to see friendly relations and cooperation between the United States, India, Pakistan, and other countries in the world.

“We hope that this relationship will help promote regional peace and stability, promote mutual trust among regional countries, but also help promote regional development and prosperity,” he added.

He lauded Pakistan’s contributions and great sacrifices made in the fight against terrorism. “The international community should fully recognize these efforts.”

While reaffirmed Beijing’s continuing and firm support to Islamabad, he vowed to further strengthen the all-weather strategic cooperative friendship with Pakistan.