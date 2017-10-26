Pakistan record seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in first T20I

ABU DHABI: Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the first Twenty20 International here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday night.

Chasing a paltry total of 103, Pakistan comfortably reached the target with 16 balls remaining to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Shoaib Malik remained not out on 42 and Mohammad Hafeez was unbeaten with 25 after Pakistan lost openers Fakhar Zaman (6), Ahmed Shehzad (22) and Babar Azam (1).

Pacer Vicum Sanjaya claimed two for 20 for Sri Lanka and left-arm spinner Sachith Pathirana took one for 25.

Earlier, Sri Lankan batsmen could not resist against the accurate pace and spin attack by Pakistani bowlers and were all out for 102 in 18.3 overs after being sent into bat.

Pacer Hasan Ali was the most successful bowler taking three for 23 while spinner Mohammad Hafeez and fast bowler Usman Khan Shinwari bagged two wickets each, and seam bowler Faheem Ashraf, and spinners Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan claimed one each.

For Sri Lanka, Seekkuge Prasanna and Sadeera Samarawickrama top scored with 23 each as the former remained not out.

The second match will also be in Abu Dhabi on Friday, while the final game is in Lahore on Sunday.