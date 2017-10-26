Thu October 26, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
October 26, 2017

Pakistan dismiss Sri Lanka for 102 in first T20I

ABU DHABI: Pakistan bowlers have once again dominated the scene ripping through Sri Lankan batting in the first Twenty20 International here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday.

After being sent into bat, Sri Lankan batsmen could not resist against the accurate pace and spin attack by Pakistani bowlers and were all out for 102 in 18.3 overs.

Pacer Hasan Ali was the most successful bowler taking three for 23 while spinner Mohammad Hafeez and fast bowler Usman Khan Shinwari bagged two wickets each, and seam bowler Faheem Ashraf, and spinners Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan claimed one each.

For Sri Lanka, Seekkuge Prasanna and Sadeera Samarawickrama top scored with 23 each as the former remained not out.

Pakistan, who won the preceding one-day international series 5-0, brought opener Ahmed Shehzad back into the side while pace spearhead Mohammad Amir -- unfit for the ODIs - was not included.

Sri Lanka, under new captain Thisara Perera, gave T20 debuts to seven players.

