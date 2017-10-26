Pakistan bowlers play havoc with Sri Lanka

ABU DHABI: Pakistan bowlers have once again dominated the scene ripping through Sri Lankan batting in the first Twenty20 International here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday.

After being sent into bat, Sri Lanka batsmen could not resist against the accurate bowling from pace and spin attack by Pakistani bowlers and were tottering at 83 for seven in 14 overs.

Sadeera Samarawickrama top scored with 23, followed by Danushka Gunathilaka (18) while two batsmen were dismissed for nought.

For Pakistan, all bowlers tried by captain Sarfraz, were among wickets as Mohammad Hafeez and Usman Khan Shinwari bagged two wickets each.