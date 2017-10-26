Madame Tussauds to open its 23rd wax museum in India

DELHI: India is all set to mark its name under the countries having possession of iconic wax museum Madame Tussauds, which will open its doors this year on December 1. This will be 23rd Madame Tussauds Wax Museum worldwide.

The museum houses 50 wax statues of national and international icons and located in the heart of the national capital, within the Regal Cinema Complex in Connaught Place.

This is the 23rd Madam Tussaud’s museum worldwide, which will be featuring wax statues of Indian and international icons like Madhubala, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Asha Bhosle, Kapil Dev and Milkha Singh but one of the major attractions will be a wax statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The museum will also feature wax figures of singers Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Beyonce, and actresses Marilyn Monroe, Angelina Jolie, Scarlett Johansson, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Winslet and Kim Kardashian West.

The first and second floors of the museum will have 50 exhibits, crafted by over 20 international artists, and each costing over Rs 1.5 crore.