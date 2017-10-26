Pakistan win toss, bowl against Sri Lanka in first T20I

ABU DHABI: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and decided to field against Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 International here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday.

Pakistan, who won the preceding one-day international series 5-0, brought opener Ahmed Shehzad back into the side while pace spearhead Mohammad Amir -- unfit for the ODIs - was not included.

Sri Lanka, under new captain Thisara Perera, gave T20 debuts to seven players.

Dew could play a role in Abu Dhabi, but as it could impact both teams since it's a night game. The slow surface is likely to assist spin bowlers.

The second match will also be in Abu Dhabi on Friday, while the final game is in Lahore on Sunday.

Teams:

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain, wk), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan

Sri Lanka: Dilshan Munaweera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Mahela Udawatte, Ashan Priyanjan, Dasun Shanaka, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera (captain), Sachith Pathirana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Gamage

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Shozab Raza (PAK)

Tv umpire: Ahmed Shahab (PAK)

ICC match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)