Thu October 26, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
October 26, 2017

Share

Advertisement

XDubai Spartan Race to occupy UAE in November

XDubai Spartan Race to occupy UAE in November

DUBAI: United Arab Emirates (UAE) is all set to hold XDubai Spartan race next month in Hatta.

The event will be housed to three separate races featuring Spartan Open Sprint, the Spartan Open Beast and a Spartan Kids race.

With Hatta’s previous events held globally, the country has now stepped in with a different approach for the time, introducing record winning slots to victors.

Two official Guinness World Records (GWR) titles will be produced to winners on November 10 this year, for which an adjudicator will conduct instant, on-the-spot verification for record titles.

Any two participants can grab the record with most weight lifted by Atlas stone lifts in one minute, each reserved for one male and a female.

Julia Al-Jenabi, Marketing Manager at Spartan Arabia expressed excitement about GWR’s cooperation during the first ever Middle East Championship in Hatta and the offering chance for racers to speed their way to the Guinness World Records.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Accident horrifies Russia’s car race

Accident horrifies Russia’s car race
Garcia battling to keep emotions in check

Garcia battling to keep emotions in check
India thrash Kiwis amid ODI pitch-tampering storm

India thrash Kiwis amid ODI pitch-tampering storm
Rampant Wozniacki credits aggression for success

Rampant Wozniacki credits aggression for success
Load More load more