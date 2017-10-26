XDubai Spartan Race to occupy UAE in November

DUBAI: United Arab Emirates (UAE) is all set to hold XDubai Spartan race next month in Hatta.

The event will be housed to three separate races featuring Spartan Open Sprint, the Spartan Open Beast and a Spartan Kids race.

With Hatta’s previous events held globally, the country has now stepped in with a different approach for the time, introducing record winning slots to victors.

Two official Guinness World Records (GWR) titles will be produced to winners on November 10 this year, for which an adjudicator will conduct instant, on-the-spot verification for record titles.

Any two participants can grab the record with most weight lifted by Atlas stone lifts in one minute, each reserved for one male and a female.

Julia Al-Jenabi, Marketing Manager at Spartan Arabia expressed excitement about GWR’s cooperation during the first ever Middle East Championship in Hatta and the offering chance for racers to speed their way to the Guinness World Records.