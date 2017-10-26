Super-hero drama series ‘Raising Dion’ to be premiered on Netflix

LOS GATOS, California: Popular internet entertainment service Netflix, that has released a number of blockbuster drama series under its banner in the past, recently ordered a 10-episode season based sci-fi family drama entitled ‘Raising Dion’.

But what is more exciting is that the drama projects a tale about a single, black mother and how she raises her son who possesses some amazing superpowers.

The drama revolves around the relation of a mother with her son, and how being the only parent she decides to train him for using his superpowers properly, despite having none herself.

Produced by Michael Jordan, ‘Raising Dion’ is the creation of commercial and music video director Dennis Liu who decided to develop his famous comic book into a full-fledged drama series.

According to sources, the drama will feature Michael Jordan in a cameo role too.

