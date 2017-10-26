CM Murad orders provision of space for Edhi centre in Thatta

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Commissioner Hyderabad to make necessary arrangements for provision of office space tor Edhi Foundation in Thatta so that they could continue unhindered welfare service there.

The Edhi Foundation had appealed to the Sindh and federal governments to free the non-profit’s welfare centres in various parts of the province from illegal occupation of influential land grabbers.

Addressing a news conference at the Karachi Press Club on Wednesday, the late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi’s family said that one of the centres was occupied in Thatta.

Taking serious notice of the matter, the chief minister said that the foundation was doing a great service to humanity and nobody would be allowed to grab their property or disturb their welfare services.

The space for these welfare centres were allotted by the National Highway Authority (NHA), which had awarded the foundation with the written authority to set them up at any point on 200-square-metre belts of land on both sides of the highways.

The welfare centre in Thatta had been successfully functioning since 1985 on the NHA land.

The Commissioner Hyderabad informed the CM that the local administration of Thatta has not shut the center but it has been done on the orders of the court. On this, the chief minister directed him to provide an adequate space to Edhi for establishment of their centre in Thatta till the case is decided.

He directed the commissioner Hyderabad to look after Edhi Foundation properly and solve their matters on top priority basis. “They [Edhi] are doing best service for humanity and it is our responsibility to support them and help them in their services,” he said.

The chief minister also spoke to Commissioner Karachi and directed him to meet Faisal Edhi personally and solve his problems.

“This is quite surprising and deplorable that the people of land mafia are grabbing the property of the Edhi Foundation,” he said and asked where is the administration and what are they doing, people like Faisal Edhi should not be made so helpless that they had to reach the administration and government through media/press conferences.

“It is our responsibility to remain in touch with them so that they keep their service continue and improve them further,” he said.