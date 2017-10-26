Accident horrifies Russia’s car race

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: A car lost its balance and met a serious accident during the decisive moment in Russia’s car race. Fortunately, drivers stayed safe.
A participant while driving on a difficult narrow path with the fellow car racer failed to control his vehicle and ended up bumping outside the track.
While the driver and his partner got mildly injured, fans present nearby were also on the verge of getting injured by the accident.
