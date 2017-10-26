Thu October 26, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 26, 2017

Share

Advertisement

NAB chief says Sharjeel was arrested following court orders

NAB chief says Sharjeel was arrested following court orders

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said on Thursday that PPP leader Sharjeel Memon’s arrest had been made following the court orders.

The recently-appointed NAB chief denied an impression that an injustice had been done while arresting the former Sindh minister.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah, in a statement, had earlier said that whom did the NAB want to show the arrest of Sharjeel Memon?

The NAB chief explained that an accountability court hearing a reference against Sharjeel Memom had issued the arrest warrants for the former Sindh minister.

He added that there will be no discrimination with any one while dispensing justice. Now there will be across the board justice as per the law.

Earlier this week, a NAB team took former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon into custody after the Sindh High Court (SHC) rejected his bail plea in a corruption case pertaining to the award of advertisements at 'exorbitant rates' through the abuse of his power.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistani company launches 'robot journalist'

Pakistani company launches 'robot journalist'
Does any court have courage to seek answers from Musharraf, asks Maryam

Does any court have courage to seek answers from Musharraf, asks Maryam
Maryam says proofs being 'created' against Nawaz Sharif

Maryam says proofs being 'created' against Nawaz Sharif
Shah Mehmood's brother slaps devotee during Urs celebrations

Shah Mehmood's brother slaps devotee during Urs celebrations
Load More load more