NAB chief says Sharjeel was arrested following court orders

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said on Thursday that PPP leader Sharjeel Memon’s arrest had been made following the court orders.

The recently-appointed NAB chief denied an impression that an injustice had been done while arresting the former Sindh minister.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah, in a statement, had earlier said that whom did the NAB want to show the arrest of Sharjeel Memon?

The NAB chief explained that an accountability court hearing a reference against Sharjeel Memom had issued the arrest warrants for the former Sindh minister.

He added that there will be no discrimination with any one while dispensing justice. Now there will be across the board justice as per the law.

Earlier this week, a NAB team took former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon into custody after the Sindh High Court (SHC) rejected his bail plea in a corruption case pertaining to the award of advertisements at 'exorbitant rates' through the abuse of his power.