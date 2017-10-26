Runway dancer entertains passengers while directing plans at US airport

A video of a dancing New York airport employee recently went viral.

Kyran Ashford, who works as an operation agent at Greater Rochester International, says his goal is simple -- he hopes his dancing gives at least one passenger "30 seconds of positive vibes," ABC News reports.



A passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight to Nashville happened to catch Ashford in the middle of his routine as they pushed back from the gate.

According to reports, Ashford is also apparently known to rap boarding instructions to passengers at the gate.