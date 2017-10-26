Thu October 26, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 26, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Runway dancer entertains passengers while directing plans at US airport

A video of a dancing New York airport employee recently went viral.

Kyran Ashford, who works as an operation agent at Greater Rochester International, says his goal is simple -- he hopes his dancing gives at least one passenger "30 seconds of positive vibes," ABC News reports.


A passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight to Nashville happened to catch Ashford in the middle of his routine as they pushed back from the gate.

According to reports, Ashford is also apparently known to rap boarding instructions to passengers at the gate.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Driverless bus unveiled in Germany

Driverless bus unveiled in Germany
Israel intends military action to stop Iran acquiring nuclear weapons: minister

Israel intends military action to stop Iran acquiring nuclear weapons: minister
Indonesia fireworks factory explosion kills 27, injures 35: media

Indonesia fireworks factory explosion kills 27, injures 35: media
Canada indigenous and foreign-born populations rising fast

Canada indigenous and foreign-born populations rising fast
Load More load more