Driverless bus unveiled in Germany

Deutsche Bahn, The German state-owned rail company, has unveiled its first-ever driverless bus.

Made by the French start-up EasyMile, the 12-person bus will offer free rides on an eight-minute route linking the baths, the town centre and the station, said the company.

"We've just driven autonomously into a new era of transport," said the DB boss Richard Lutz, who rode along on the first trip.

The rail operator has launched a subsidiary dubbed Ioki to test future modes of transport, focusing especially on electric-powered mobility.

From 2018, the new buses will operate on test routes in several German towns, including the country's second-largest city Hamburg.

DB hopes that in the future they will operate like a private car service, picking up passengers from home on demand and bringing them to the station - picking up others with the same destination along the way.