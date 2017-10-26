Driverless bus unveiled in Germany

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Deutsche Bahn, The German state-owned rail company, has unveiled its first-ever driverless bus.
Made by the French start-up EasyMile, the 12-person bus will offer free rides on an eight-minute route linking the baths, the town centre and the station, said the company.
"We've just driven autonomously into a new era of transport," said the DB boss Richard Lutz, who rode along on the first trip.
The rail operator has launched a subsidiary dubbed Ioki to test future modes of transport, focusing especially on electric-powered mobility.
From 2018, the new buses will operate on test routes in several German towns, including the country's second-largest city Hamburg.
DB hopes that in the future they will operate like a private car service, picking up passengers from home on demand and bringing them to the station - picking up others with the same destination along the way.
Deutsche Bahn, The German state-owned rail company, has unveiled its first-ever driverless bus.
Made by the French start-up EasyMile, the 12-person bus will offer free rides on an eight-minute route linking the baths, the town centre and the station, said the company.
"We've just driven autonomously into a new era of transport," said the DB boss Richard Lutz, who rode along on the first trip.
The rail operator has launched a subsidiary dubbed Ioki to test future modes of transport, focusing especially on electric-powered mobility.
From 2018, the new buses will operate on test routes in several German towns, including the country's second-largest city Hamburg.
DB hopes that in the future they will operate like a private car service, picking up passengers from home on demand and bringing them to the station - picking up others with the same destination along the way.
Comments