Thu October 26, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 26, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Driverless bus unveiled in Germany

Deutsche Bahn, The German state-owned rail company,  has unveiled its first-ever driverless bus.

Made by the French start-up EasyMile, the 12-person bus will offer free rides on an eight-minute route linking the baths, the town centre and the station, said the company.

"We've just driven autonomously into a new era of transport," said the DB boss Richard Lutz, who rode along on the first trip.

The rail operator has launched a subsidiary dubbed Ioki to test future modes of transport, focusing especially on electric-powered mobility.

From 2018, the new buses will operate on test routes in several German towns, including the country's second-largest city Hamburg.

DB hopes that in the future they will operate like a private car service, picking up passengers from home on demand and bringing them to the station - picking up others with the same destination along the way.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Runway dancer entertains passengers while directing plans at US airport

Runway dancer entertains passengers while directing plans at US airport
Israel intends military action to stop Iran acquiring nuclear weapons: minister

Israel intends military action to stop Iran acquiring nuclear weapons: minister
Indonesia fireworks factory explosion kills 27, injures 35: media

Indonesia fireworks factory explosion kills 27, injures 35: media
Canada indigenous and foreign-born populations rising fast

Canada indigenous and foreign-born populations rising fast
Load More load more