Thu October 26, 2017
World

REUTERS
October 26, 2017

Indonesia fireworks factory explosion kills 27, injures 35: media

JAKARTA: An explosion and a fire at a fireworks factory in an area west of Indonesia’s capital of Jakarta have killed 27 people and injured 35, media said on Thursday, citing police and firefighters.

Television broadcast images of thick plumes of dark smoke billowing from a factory in Tangerang.

