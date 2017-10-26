Indonesia fireworks factory explosion kills 27, injures 35: media

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JAKARTA: An explosion and a fire at a fireworks factory in an area west of Indonesia’s capital of Jakarta have killed 27 people and injured 35, media said on Thursday, citing police and firefighters.
Television broadcast images of thick plumes of dark smoke billowing from a factory in Tangerang.
