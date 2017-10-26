Shah Mehmood's brother slaps devotee during Urs celebrations

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Television footage on Thursday showed Murid Hussain, a brother of senior politician Shah Mehmood Qureshi, repeatedly slapping a man as thousands of devotees gathered to mark the three-day 778th Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya in Multan.
According to Geo News correspondent, Murid Hussain humiliated and slapped a devotee after he stopped his son from committing a "mistake".
The man, whose name was not known, fell at Murid Hussain's feet and sought forgiveness.
Murid Hussain severely criticised his elder brother and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi as he addressed the followers.
