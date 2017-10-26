Thu October 26, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 26, 2017

Shah Mehmood's brother slaps devotee during Urs celebrations

Television footage on Thursday showed Murid Hussain, a brother of senior politician Shah Mehmood Qureshi, repeatedly slapping a man as thousands of devotees gathered to mark the three-day 778th Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya in Multan.

According to Geo News correspondent, Murid Hussain humiliated and slapped a devotee after he stopped his son from committing a "mistake".

The man, whose name was not known, fell at Murid Hussain's feet and sought forgiveness.     

Murid Hussain severely criticised his elder brother and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi as he addressed the followers. 

 



Comments

In This Story

Maryam says proofs being 'created' against Nawaz Sharif

Election Commission drops contempt case against Imran Khan

NAB court issues arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif

Cabinet decides to table delimitation of constituencies bill before NA

