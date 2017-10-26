Shah Mehmood's brother slaps devotee during Urs celebrations

Television footage on Thursday showed Murid Hussain, a brother of senior politician Shah Mehmood Qureshi, repeatedly slapping a man as thousands of devotees gathered to mark the three-day 778th Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya in Multan.

According to Geo News correspondent, Murid Hussain humiliated and slapped a devotee after he stopped his son from committing a "mistake".

The man, whose name was not known, fell at Murid Hussain's feet and sought forgiveness.

Murid Hussain severely criticised his elder brother and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi as he addressed the followers.





