Robots to sprawl Saudi Arabia’s new city worth $500 billion

DUBAI: The middle-eastern hub of trade is soon going to have a bustling new state city named Neom, situated at the northwestern tip of the kingdom, revealed Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Tuesday.

The mega-project boasting a budget of $500 billion, will be powered by solar and wind energy. But what is more surprising is the fact that it will be a home to robots rather than people living there.

Moreover, the project will be a projection of modernity, Saudi ingenuity and new technologies, unveiled the Crown Prince during a panel discussion at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh.

He said, “We will build the city from scratch; it will be drone-friendly and a center for the development of robotics. We want to create something different. Neom is a place for dreamers who want to create something new in the world, something extraordinary.”

The project’s appointed CEO Klaus Kleinfeld stated that Saudi Arabia has been blessed with oil and gas and wind and sun. To use these for economic development through technology will be a smart move.

In an attempt to push the country’s reliance on oil away, Neom aims to introduce and promote various other investment sectors like energy, water, biotech and robotics under its umbrella.

Marc Raibert, CEO of Boston Dynamics told the conference: “Robots could perform a variety of functions – covering areas such as security, logistics, home deliveries and even looking after the elderly and infirm.”