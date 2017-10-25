Wed October 25, 2017
October 26, 2017

Pakistani man wanted for '70 murders' arrested in Hungary

HUNGARY: A 35-year old Pakistani citizen wanted by Interpol for killing seventy people has been arrested in Hungary through cooperation by Austrian authorities.

The accused, who was on top of the most wanted criminals list of Pakistani police is also known as the “Pakistani butcher”. Austrian police received information suggesting that he was planning to travel to Austria with the help of human smugglers.

Pakistan had issued an international arrest warrant for murder for (the man) who was then arrested," said the statement, without providing further details.

They informed their Hungarian colleagues who stopped a group of 42 illegal migrants, including the wanted criminal, in a woodland area near the village of Bóly in southern Hungary, close to the Croatian-Serbian-Hungarian border.

Detectives in nearby Austria said that the man, who is allegedly known as the "Pakistani butcher", is a professional gunman accused of "around 70 contract murders" in Pakistan.

