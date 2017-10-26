Thu October 26, 2017
October 26, 2017

Wassan sees no competitor of PPP in future

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan on Wednesday said that there will  be very few parties standing in competition with PPP in near future.

He further said that the parties like Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, MQM-London, Haqiqi and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) will soon be dissolved, adding that all this political parties will be re-emerging with a new name. While MQM’s name will not be there anymore, he said.

Wassan said that the people of Karachi and Hyderabad will see a political change in the coming days.

Wassan’s comments come at a time when MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar has alleged that members of PSP were forcibly trying to convert MQM-P’s leaders’ allegiance to PSP.

Earlier on Wednesday, a member of MQM-P was shot dead in Hyderabad. According to the police, party member Dr Noshad was killed in a targeted attack. They added the attackers, who were riding a motorbike, opened fire on Noshad’s vehicle near Rasheed Bhayya Park.

