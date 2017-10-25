Wed October 25, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 26, 2017

Kohli-Anushka wedding to take place in December

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and India's star cricketer Virat Kohli were speculated to wed each other in December this year.

The Indian media reports revealed that the team captain requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) a time-off for himself from the India versus Sri Lanka series of ODIs and Test matches to be held in December. 

The excuse from the international series and a recent ad that broadcast the two in a wedding theme uplifted assumptions across the social media that the two are to wed off this year.

The couple's fans were much awaited to see the two tie in a knot, subsequent to the wedding rumors this week.

 

