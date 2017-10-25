Garcia battling to keep emotions in check

SINGAPORE: World number eight Caroline Garcia says she is working on keeping her emotions in check after crying during a hard-fought victory over Elina Svitolina in the WTA Finals on Wednesday.

Down 5-3 and on the brink of elimination, Garcia dug deep and reeled off four straight games to prevail 6-7 (9/7), 6-3, 7-5 in two hours and 44 minutes in Singapore.

It was a stellar comeback from Garcia after blowing two chances to win the first set tie break. An emotional Garcia went back to her chair and started crying before receiving a pep talk from her coach and father Louis-Paul Garcia.

Garcia said the disappointment of losing the set was overwhelming. "I didn´t handle it very well," she told reporters after the match.

The 24-year-old said she had been trying to improve her emotional outbursts.

Garcia rebounded to claim an impressive fighting victory, having been in severe danger in the third set.

Garcia can top the Red Group if she beats in-form Caroline Wozniacki and Svitolina defeats world number one Simona Halep on Friday.