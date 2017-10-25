Wed October 25, 2017
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
October 25, 2017

This robot dog will help you at home

Japan’s Sony is set to unveil a robot dog designed to live in house and control your electronics at a launch next month.

The robot dog, like real pet dogs, could also learn new tricks and respond to the commands of masters.

New robot dog will go on sale in spring 2018 and it sounds a lot like a modernised version of AIBO, the robot dog the company first started selling in 1999.

The robot dog also features tech camera, microphone, range finder and a speaker to its mechanical assets. 

Structured perfect with a customized tail and four mechanical limbs, the robotics is capable to adopt tricks, recognize and respond to commands in capacity to behave like a real pet dog.

The company has installed 16 megabytes RAM for its 64-bit processor for the prototype dog.

