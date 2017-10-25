Rampant Wozniacki credits aggression for success

SINGAPORE: A rampant Caroline Wozniacki said a more assertive approach is fuelling her spectacular start to the WTA Finals after she thrashed world number one Simona Halep in straight sets on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old stunned Halep 6-0, 6-2 in just 63 minutes in Singapore to storm into the last four of the year-end tournament for the loss of just four games.

Wozniacki, a renowned counter-puncher, said she has enjoyed playing a more aggressive game in the round-robin format.

The Dane said she was well suited to the slower court of Singapore, where she was a semi-finalist in 2014.

It was a bitterly disappointing evening for Halep, who was impressive in her opening victory over Caroline Garcia.

The 26-year-old will ensure qualification to the semi-finals if she beats Elina Svitolina in a crunch match on Friday.

In the other match of the evening, world number eight Garcia kept her WTA Finals campaign alive with an epic three-set victory over Svitolina.

Down 5-3 and on the brink of elimination, Garcia dug deep and reeled off four straight games to prevail 6-7 (9/7), 6-3, 7-5 in two hours and 44 minutes. It was the pair´s second consecutive marathon following Svitolina´s victory earlier this month in Beijing.

Garcia turned the tide through her high-voltage groundstrokes, enjoying a sizeable 58-33 advantage in winners. It means Garcia, Svitolina and Halep will battle for the final semi-final position from the Red Group.

It was a stellar comeback from Garcia, who blew two chances to win the first set tie break. An emotional Garcia went back to her chair and started crying but regathered herself to eventually pull out a victory.

Garcia still has a chance to top the group if she beats Wozniacki and Svitolina defeats Halep.