Wed October 25, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 25, 2017

World's first microchip moved for auction

DALLAS: World's first 1958 prototype of microchip is scheduled for sale next month in Dallas, Texas, along with a patent application from its inventor.

The minute chip with size of a human's nail will be auctioned with pronounced worth of 455,000 pounds ($600,000). 

Having existed for 60 years, the chip has been paved way to initial technology, specifically in inventions of the smartphones and computers.

Electrical engineer Jack Kilby, belonged to an American state Missouri, had designed the integrated circuit in 1958 but later it was finally developed by engineer Tom Yeargan, who was working for the project as a technician. He was born in Los Angeles.

The tiny semi-conductor comprising gold wire and copper attached to geranium, is being sold away by the inventor's daughter Leslie Yeargan Riggs.

