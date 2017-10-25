Wed October 25, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 25, 2017

Welcome to Canada’s Pet Expo

A special expo melted many hearts in Canada where a unique display of pets took place. Different breeds of animals were specially featured in the extravagant fair.

Organized in Vancouver, hundreds of different cats, dogs, rabbits, turtles, snakes and birds became the center of attraction in the exhibition. 

People from Canada and other parts of the world specially arrived in Vancouver to visit the expo.

Children enjoyed seeing dozens of cute animals together.

    Canada
    Dogs
    Pet Show
