IKEA apologizes over sexist ad content

Ikea, Swedish furniture giant has pulled down a television advert in China after viewers complained about its sexist content.

The 30-second advert showed a Chinese mother telling her daughter to bring her boyfriend back else don’t call her mom.

The advert was criticized and labeled as ‘sexist, ‘screwed’ and ‘disappointing’. Later, the company issued a statement on 24th October, stating that it realized the concerns raised over the content of the advert and issued apologies for sending out a wrong perception.

“This TV ad tried to show how IKEA can help customers easily and affordably convert a typical living room into a place for celebration. The purpose was to help customers to celebrate moments in everyday life,” the statement added.

“IKEA encourages people to live different lifestyles, and this belief is reflected in our product design and home furnishing solutions.”



The company also mentioned that it was grateful for ‘candid feedback’ from its customers and hoped to learn and do better in the future.