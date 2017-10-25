Bollywood movie "Firangi" unveils its first trailer

MUMBAI: First trailer of Bollywood film "Firangi", starring Indian comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma, has been released this week.

Renowned comedian owning "The Kapil Sharma Show" to his fame has acted for the second time after doing a lead role in 'Kis Kis Ko Pyar Karon', released in 2015.

With its story based on 1920 scenarios, Sharma is seen playing the role of an Indian troop in the film.

He is also the producer of the

The 36-year-old actor is also the producer of this film and he has enthusiastically delayed all his other ongoing projects, including shooting of his mentioned show.

Directed by Rajiev Dhingra, the movie will also be featuring Ishita Dutta, Monica Gill, Inaamulhaq and Aanjjan Srivastav.

The movie will set to release on theatres on November 24 this year.