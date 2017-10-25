Wed October 25, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 25, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Bollywood movie "Firangi" unveils its first trailer

Bollywood movie

MUMBAI: First trailer of Bollywood film "Firangi", starring Indian comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma, has been released this week.

Renowned comedian owning  "The Kapil Sharma Show" to his fame has acted for the second time after doing a lead role in 'Kis Kis Ko Pyar Karon', released in 2015.   

With its story based on 1920 scenarios, Sharma is seen playing the role of an Indian troop in the film.

He is also the producer of the

The 36-year-old actor is also the producer of this film and he has enthusiastically delayed all his other ongoing projects, including shooting of his mentioned show.

Directed by Rajiev Dhingra, the movie will also be featuring Ishita Dutta, Monica Gill, Inaamulhaq  and Aanjjan Srivastav.

The movie will set to release on theatres on November 24 this year.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra surpasses 20 million followers on Twitters

Priyanka Chopra surpasses 20 million followers on Twitters
Lego inaugurates a life-size Lego playhouse

Lego inaugurates a life-size Lego playhouse
Sharmeen’s VR documentary series ‘Look but with Love’ launched at Karachi Biennale 17

Sharmeen’s VR documentary series ‘Look but with Love’ launched at Karachi Biennale 17
Harry Potter still casting his spell over Bloomsbury revenues

Harry Potter still casting his spell over Bloomsbury revenues
Load More load more