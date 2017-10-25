Annual auto show concludes at Bulgaria

SOFIA: Annual auto show was held at Convention Centre in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia where beautiful shining cars of latest models and inventions were presented from renowned companies - Mercedes Benz, BMW, Nissan, Land Rover, Chevrolet, Jaguar, Ford and Honda.

Every year this auto show receives participation from a wide number of exhibitors from across the world which includes manufacturers and dealers of luxury and passenger cars, vintage cars, driver-less cars, sorts cars, advanced tricks, specialist motorcycles and vehicles and off-road vehicles, service equipment including tyres, lubricants, batteries, mould, dyes and auto electrical.

Thousands of cars were put on display at the ten-day auto show, which concluded last day. New and improvised models of cars attracted professionals from the automotive industry and the people, who visited in large number. The organisers also arranged a virtual visit for facilitating the visitors.