Lego inaugurates a life-size Lego playhouse

Good news for Lego fans as Danish toymaker and owner of Lego has created a playhouse near his company headquarters, in Billund which is now open to public.

The large building comprises of 21 compartments.

The interesting part about this Lego house is that you can’t put it back the way you do to your little Lego house. The building stretches over 12,000 square-meter and houses restaurants, play-areas, stores and a gallery.

The opening ceremony was attended by Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik and their four children.

Lego was founded in 1932 by Danish businessman Ole Kirk and has been a popular favourite amongst young and old alike.