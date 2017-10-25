Wed October 25, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 25, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Lego inaugurates a life-size Lego playhouse

Good news for Lego fans as Danish toymaker and owner of Lego has created a playhouse near his company headquarters, in Billund which is now open to public.

The large building comprises of 21 compartments.

The interesting part about this Lego house is that you can’t put it back the way you do to your little Lego house. The building stretches over 12,000 square-meter and houses restaurants, play-areas, stores and a gallery.

The opening ceremony was attended by Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik and their four children.

Lego was founded in 1932 by Danish businessman Ole Kirk and has been a popular favourite amongst young and old alike.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Sharmeen’s VR documentary series ‘Look but with Love’ launched at Karachi Biennale 17

Sharmeen’s VR documentary series ‘Look but with Love’ launched at Karachi Biennale 17
Harry Potter still casting his spell over Bloomsbury revenues

Harry Potter still casting his spell over Bloomsbury revenues
First song from Bollywood movie ‘Ittefaq’ released

First song from Bollywood movie ‘Ittefaq’ released
Shahid Kapoor announces his new project

Shahid Kapoor announces his new project
Load More load more