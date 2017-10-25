Wed October 25, 2017
World

Monitoring report
October 25, 2017

German security firms encouraging refugees to become prostitutes at shelters

BERLIN: German security companies are reportedly encouraging refugees to become prostitutes at shelters.

Social workers working at these Berlin firms told German broadcaster ZDF.

They revealed that the "pimp network" at refugee shelters in Berlin was also targeting minors, Daily Sabah reported.

Guards at these security companies would reportedly make the first contact with their targets, who are mostly male asylum seekers.

A 20-year-old rejected asylum seeker confessed to German media that he was approached by a German security guard and offered 30-40 euros for sexual intercourse.

The Afghan refugee said he had to make money to survive, adding that he was "ashamed of what I am doing."

Commenting on the allegations, a spokesperson for the Senate Administration for Integration, Labor and Social Affairs said on Wednesday that a serious notice has been taken of the matter.

Berlin authorities have long been under pressure regarding the housing of refugees.

The refugee management of the State Office for Health and Social Affairs was considered chaotic in 2015.

A refugee boy had been previously kidnapped and later found murdered, while other criminal offenses were also observed.

The Senate administration underlined that it took action against the allegations of organized prostitution at a Berlin emergency shelter for refugees, adding that meetings were held with the shelter management, security services, honorary officials and local representatives for refugee affairs.

"There is currently no evidence of organised prostitution in the accommodation," the spokesperson said.

 

