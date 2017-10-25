Wed October 25, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 25, 2017

Dragon Boat race in China brings all paddling enthusiasts together

Every year, Dragon boat race is organised in different parts of China as a tradition that dates back to centuries.

The race is held every year on 5th day of the 5th Lunar month and is considered as a national holiday in China.

The Dragon Boat festival lasts for three days and people from across the world fly in to attend the event.

The race is held to remember the earliest poet in China, Qu Yuan who had drowned himself when the Chu capital fell during his serving years.

He was a patriotic person at heart.

 

