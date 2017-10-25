Wed October 25, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Monitoring report
October 25, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Singapore passport becomes most powerful travel document in world

Singapore passport becomes most powerful travel document in world

Singapore passport has now become the world's most powerful travel document, with a visa-free score of 159.

Passport Index report says that the passport holders of Singapore now enjoy visa-free access to 173 countries around the world, with Paraguay removing its visa requirements for Singaporeans.

This is the first time an Asian country has the most powerful passport in the world, Khaleej Times reported.

The Top 10 most powerful passport had been historically from the Europe with Germany in the lead for the past two years.

On the other hand, the UAE passport ranked on the top in the Gulf region with a ranking of 26, with a visa-free score of 128.

The UAE is followed by Kuwait at 49, Qatar ranking 51, Bahrain at 54 and Oman and Saudi Arabia at 56 and 58, respectively. 

The top 10 countries and their visa-free score are as follows:

1. Singapore (159)

2. Germany (158)

3. Sweden, South Korea (157)

4. Denmark, Finland, Italy, France, Spain, Norway, Japan, United Kingdom (156)

5. Luxemburg, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Portugal (155)

6. Malaysia, Ireland, Canada, United States of America (154)

7. Austria, Greece, New Zealand (153)

8. Malta, Czech Republic, Iceland (152)

9. Hungary (150)

10. Slovenia, Slovakia, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia (149)

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Dragon Boat race in China brings all paddling enthusiasts together

Dragon Boat race in China brings all paddling enthusiasts together
Israel provides weaponry aid to Myanmar for anti-Rohingya ethnic cleansing

Israel provides weaponry aid to Myanmar for anti-Rohingya ethnic cleansing
Russia to test new nuclear missile that can destroy 'area the size of UK'

Russia to test new nuclear missile that can destroy 'area the size of UK'
Tillerson starts talks in India dominated by China

Tillerson starts talks in India dominated by China
Load More load more