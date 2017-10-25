Singapore passport becomes most powerful travel document in world

Singapore passport has now become the world's most powerful travel document, with a visa-free score of 159.

Passport Index report says that the passport holders of Singapore now enjoy visa-free access to 173 countries around the world, with Paraguay removing its visa requirements for Singaporeans.

This is the first time an Asian country has the most powerful passport in the world, Khaleej Times reported.

The Top 10 most powerful passport had been historically from the Europe with Germany in the lead for the past two years.

On the other hand, the UAE passport ranked on the top in the Gulf region with a ranking of 26, with a visa-free score of 128.

The UAE is followed by Kuwait at 49, Qatar ranking 51, Bahrain at 54 and Oman and Saudi Arabia at 56 and 58, respectively.

The top 10 countries and their visa-free score are as follows:

1. Singapore (159)

2. Germany (158)

3. Sweden, South Korea (157)

4. Denmark, Finland, Italy, France, Spain, Norway, Japan, United Kingdom (156)

5. Luxemburg, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Portugal (155)

6. Malaysia, Ireland, Canada, United States of America (154)

7. Austria, Greece, New Zealand (153)

8. Malta, Czech Republic, Iceland (152)

9. Hungary (150)

10. Slovenia, Slovakia, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia (149)