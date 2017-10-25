Mental Health Week being observed at KU

KARACHI: A Mental Health Week is being observed at the University of Karachi.

Renowned psychotherapist Hina Sardar from "Valence Inn" held one-day session for mental health.

During the session, she voluntarily provided information to the students on how to maintain mental health.

A large number of students from various departments of the Karachi University attended Dr Hina Sardar’s session.

‘Mind Valence’ is a corporate group, registered with the government, whose members are internationally certified.

This is the first occasion when different mental health professionals are available under one roof with latest therapeutic equipment in the city.

The week-long event will also include a theatrical play, exhibition of experimental instruments, poster competition, workshops, personality assessments and counseling sessions for students.