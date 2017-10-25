Young scientist invents device that detects lead in water

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This 11-year-old girl is "America's Top Young Scientist" with her invention of Tethys, a device that detects lead in water.
Gitanjali Rao was affected by the Flint, Michigan water catastrophe when the city started using the Flint River for water in 2014, sparking a crisis that was linked to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease, at least 12 deaths and dangerously high lead levels in children.
The seventh-grader said it took her five months to make Tethys from start to finish. Rao won the 2017 Discovery Education 3M Young Scientist Challenge, along with a $25,000 prize.
This 11-year-old girl is "America's Top Young Scientist" with her invention of Tethys, a device that detects lead in water.
Gitanjali Rao was affected by the Flint, Michigan water catastrophe when the city started using the Flint River for water in 2014, sparking a crisis that was linked to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease, at least 12 deaths and dangerously high lead levels in children.
The seventh-grader said it took her five months to make Tethys from start to finish. Rao won the 2017 Discovery Education 3M Young Scientist Challenge, along with a $25,000 prize.
Comments