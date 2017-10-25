Angry protester throws Russian flags at US president on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON: In a protest, an angry man threw a handful of Russian flags at President Donald Trump on Tuesday as he entered a meeting with Republican senators on Capitol Hill.

A man who identified himself of Ryan Clayton with the group America Take Action threw the flags before being escorted out of the Ohio Clock corridor. The flags had the word "Trump" inscribed on them.

Capitol authorities are yet to find how he got into the location where he was since he would have needed some form of credentials to be at that location.

It is to mention here that Clayton had conducted a similar protest when Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner was at the Senate intelligence committee earlier this year.