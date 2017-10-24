Republican senator steps down with attack on Trump

WASHINGTON: A US Republican senator unleashed a fierce broadside Tuesday against the US leader as he announced he would not seek re-election, telling Senate colleagues he "will not be complicit" with a "reckless" presidency.

According to details, Arizona Senator Jeff Flake said "reckless, outrageous and undignified behaviour" at the top of the US government was dangerous to democracy.

It is to mention here that Mr Trump has previously called Mr Flake "toxic".

Jeff Flake has served in the Senate since 2013 and has been an outspoken critic of Trump-era politics, writing a book called "Conscience of a Conservative."

The US president is already embroiled in a row with another Republican Senator, Bob Corker, who has accused the president of lying, adding that he debased the US and weakened its global standing.

Mr Flake said, "there may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party."

"I have children and grandchildren to answer. So, Mr President, I will not be silent.... I am announcing today that my service in the Senate will conclude at the end of my term in early January 2019."

Another prominent party critic of Mr Trump, John McCain, was quick to pay tribute to Mr Flake.

Mr Trump fired back on Twitter, calling the Tennessee senator a "lightweight" who "couldn't get re-elected".