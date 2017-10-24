Instagram update holds "Go live with a friend" surprise

Social media app Instagram's updates have surprised users with yet another feature that allows to broadcast live with a friend.

With the option to select "Add" after tapping the new icon on the bottom right in the Go live feature, invite anyone from the audience to join you in the split screen live share.

This October update makes users remove or add guest at any time or take the way out on their own.

Once the broadcast has ended, share the live video to stories or skip with the "Discard" option.

Plus, the feature allows the viewers to identify the dual live icon with two linked circles having the users' display picture. Tap to watch, and be able to like or comment.

The version 20 update is available to Apple store and all Android users.