Tue October 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Instagram update holds "Go live with a friend" surprise

Social media  app Instagram's updates have surprised users with yet another feature that allows to broadcast live with a friend.

With the option to select "Add" after  tapping the new icon on the bottom right in the Go live feature, invite anyone from the audience to join you in the split screen live share.

This October update makes users remove or add guest at any time or take the way out on their own.

Once the broadcast has ended, share the live video to stories or skip with the "Discard" option.

Plus, the feature allows the viewers to identify the dual live icon with two linked circles having the users' display picture. Tap to watch, and be able to like or comment.

The version 20 update is available to Apple store and all Android users.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Einstein note on happy living sells for $1.56 million

Einstein note on happy living sells for $1.56 million
Indian troops martyred over 94,000 Kashmiris as UN failed to implement resolutions

Indian troops martyred over 94,000 Kashmiris as UN failed to implement resolutions
Indian man sets family ablaze over crippling debt

Indian man sets family ablaze over crippling debt
Crown prince pledges a ´moderate´ Saudi Arabia

Crown prince pledges a ´moderate´ Saudi Arabia
Load More load more