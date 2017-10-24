It’s stunning! Europe’s first underwater restaurant

It’s stunning as Europe's first underwater restaurant revealed. The construction work on it is scheduled to start in February 2018 and will be completed by March 2019.

The concept is that of a half-sunken monolith where guests will be able to view the seabed through a 36ft-wide window.

The restaurant, named ‘Under’, is designed by the Norway-based Snohetta agency.

It will be located at the southernmost point of the Norwegian coastline by the village of Baly.

Diners will be protected by walls a metre thick in the eatery.

There will be three levels altogether, with a cloakroom on the first floor, a champagne bar on the next and the restaurant at the bottom.

Outside opening hours, parts of the restaurant will be dedicated to marine biology research.

It has been designed to hold between 80 and 100 guests. (Courtesy Daily Mail)