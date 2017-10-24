West Indies beat Zimbabwe by 117 runs in first Test

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe: Legspinner Devendra Bishoo finished with nine wickets in the match as the West Indies swept to a 117-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first Test on Tuesday.

Bishoo followed up his 5 for 79 in the first innings with figures of 4 for 105 in the second as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 316 on the fourth day at Queens Sports Club.

Although Hamilton Masakadza and Brendan Taylor struck half-centuries as Zimbabwe put up a better fight with the bat in their second innings, they were derailed by some clever bowling from Bishoo and a couple of calamitous run-outs, ensuring they were always unlikely to pull off a world-record chase of 434.

The second and final Test gets underway at the same venue on Sunday.