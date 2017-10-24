Tue October 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
October 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

West Indies beat Zimbabwe by 117 runs in first Test

West Indies beat Zimbabwe by 117 runs in first Test

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe: Legspinner Devendra Bishoo finished with nine wickets in the match as the West Indies swept to a 117-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first Test on Tuesday.

Bishoo followed up his 5 for 79 in the first innings with figures of 4 for 105 in the second as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 316 on the fourth day at Queens Sports Club.

Although Hamilton Masakadza and Brendan Taylor struck half-centuries as Zimbabwe put up a better fight with the bat in their second innings, they were derailed by some clever bowling from Bishoo and a couple of calamitous run-outs, ensuring they were always unlikely to pull off a world-record chase of 434.

The second and final Test gets underway at the same venue on Sunday.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Williams survives three-hour Ostapenko epic

Williams survives three-hour Ostapenko epic
West Indies close on victory as Bishoo strikes

West Indies close on victory as Bishoo strikes
Bold Zimbabwe embark on 434-run record chase

Bold Zimbabwe embark on 434-run record chase
British boxer Amir Khan says will witness Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in Lahore

British boxer Amir Khan says will witness Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in Lahore
Load More load more