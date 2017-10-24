Tue October 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Weird

Web Desk
October 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

‘King of Mushrooms’ discovered by Chinese villagers

‘King of Mushrooms’ discovered by Chinese villagers

Chinese villagers have discovered an unusually large mushroom and are amazed by its huge size.

The fungi measures 83.5cm high, and was discovered by a farmer while searching for mushrooms near a village in Tengchong in southwestern Yunnan province.

This discovery is being quoted as ‘King of mushroom’ for its incredible size.

The farmer quoted that in his life of 81 years, this was the first time he has seen such a huge mushroom.

Mushrooms are an important ingredient of Chinese diet. A researcher at the Chinese academy of Sciences’ Institute of Botany revealed that the mushroom is edible.

In an attempt to save the mushroom from visitors and their selfie frenzy, the farmer has built a fence around it and plans to further let it grow.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Weird

Indian man puts 22 burning candles in his mouth

Indian man puts 22 burning candles in his mouth
Swiss flushing away millions in gold and silver every year

Swiss flushing away millions in gold and silver every year
Watch what happen when customer refused to put out cigarette at fuel station

Watch what happen when customer refused to put out cigarette at fuel station
Dog welcomes guests in a pumpkin costume

Dog welcomes guests in a pumpkin costume
Load More load more