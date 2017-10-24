‘King of Mushrooms’ discovered by Chinese villagers

Chinese villagers have discovered an unusually large mushroom and are amazed by its huge size.

The fungi measures 83.5cm high, and was discovered by a farmer while searching for mushrooms near a village in Tengchong in southwestern Yunnan province.

This discovery is being quoted as ‘King of mushroom’ for its incredible size.

The farmer quoted that in his life of 81 years, this was the first time he has seen such a huge mushroom.

Mushrooms are an important ingredient of Chinese diet. A researcher at the Chinese academy of Sciences’ Institute of Botany revealed that the mushroom is edible.

In an attempt to save the mushroom from visitors and their selfie frenzy, the farmer has built a fence around it and plans to further let it grow.