October 24, 2017
October 24, 2017

Indian man breaks 212 walnuts in one minute to set world record

NEW DELHI: Indian martial arts master Prabhakar Reddy P conquered a world record smashing 212 walnuts by hand, accomplishing a title for 'the most walnuts crushed by hand in one minute'.

The 35-year-old martial arts enthusiast overcame the previous record of 210, attained by a Pakistani record breaker Muhammad Rashid.

He achieved the feat which has been registered with Guinness World Records by smashing two more walnuts in Andhra Pradesh, India.

The timer started when he crushed first walnut wearing a fabric glove on the running hand, continuing to crush three walnuts a second.  

Many independent witnesses were gathered to inspect the walnuts placed over a long table to make sure of no damaged pieces.

The challenged included the target to also break each hard shell into two pieces.

Prabhakar told Guinness World Records that he practised every day for this attempt and his training paid off.

 

 

