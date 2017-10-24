Tue October 24, 2017
October 24, 2017

FWO shows interest in buying Pakistan Steel Mills
Sindh govt won’t give Steel Mills land to center, says CM Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the provincial government would never give its land for the proposed recovery of Pakistan Steel Mill.

“The land belongs to the people of Sindh and we would never barter away on their rights.”

This he said while giving instructions to Sindh Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon and asked him to write a letter to the federal government that the land of Pakistan Steel Mills belongs to the provincial government.

“We would never allow its [land] doling out to settle the liabilities of mills which are said to be around Rs65 billion,” he said.

The chief minister said that the federal government has failed to run Pakistan Steel Mills which is a national asset.

“The steel mill has a vast potential to turn it a profit-making orgnisation but it needs political will and clear business plan which seems to be lacked with the people at the helm of affairs,” he said.

The seriousness of the federal government to run the mills can be gauged from the fact that it has no CEO from the last one year.

The chief minister said that the provincial government had given land to the federal government for establishing a steel mill complex in 1970s. Now, the federal government has failed to run the mill professionally, therefore it has set its eye on its pricy land which doesn’t belong to them.

“We would never allow any bank or corporation to take an inch of the land of the mill,” he said and added the extra land of the mill would also be resumed.

The chief minister said that the provincial government has its own plans to utilize the land available there. 

“We are going to establish new industrial units, power plants and such other establishments,” he said and directed the chief secretary to start a clear and concrete correspondence with the federal government telling them that the land of Pakistan Steel Mills belongs to the people of Sindh [Sindh government] and we would never allow anybody to dole it out.”

He said the liabilities and other problems of the steel mills are the results of the failed policies of the federal government.

“We have sympathy with the employees of the steel mills who have not been paid salaries from the last five months. We would raise our voice in their support,” he said and added “as far as the land of the steel mills is concerned we would not give it at any cost,” he clarified and gave loud message to the federal government.

