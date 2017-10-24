This is what world’ smallest hotel looks like

A man in Jordan has turned his old car into a hotel.

Termed as the smallest hotel in the world, 64-year-old Mohammad Al Malaheem has given his car a new look.

According to Malaheem, people from his village can experience a five star hotel living in his new lodge.

Speaking to an American news channel, he said, “This village means the world to me. It’s my homeland. I was born here; I grew up here and lived all my life. Now I want to do something for my homeland to make it more beautiful and attract more tourists.”

Decorated in traditional style with carpets and pillows, drinks and refreshments are also served in the world’s smallest hotel.