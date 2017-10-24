Tue October 24, 2017
October 24, 2017

Exploring Seoul’s biggest indoor fish market

Exploring Seoul's biggest indoor fish market

SEOUL: South Korea’s biggest 'indoor fish market' got renovated after 88 years of its formation in the capital city of Seoul.

According to CNN, the fish market was constructed in 1927 but it has been renovated in 2015.  

The main feature of the market is that it remains open 24 hours a day and 7 days a week and it specially caters to the need of people.

Comprising of eight floors, the fish market has more than one hundred shops, a hotel and a kitchen where tourists flock in a large number.

Seafood in abundance is brought here on daily basis and a unique part about the market is that the purchased seafood can be cooked and eaten then and there.

