Bold Zimbabwe embark on 434-run record chase

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe made a bold start to their attempt to achieve a world-record chase in the first Test against the West Indies, with Hamilton Masakadza and Solomon Mire seeing off the new ball in an aggressive opening stand.

Set 434 to win after the West Indies were bowled out for 373 early on the fourth morning, Masakadza and Mire took Zimbabwe to lunch on 76 without loss.

Masakadza reached the interval unbeaten on 40, while Mire was 34 not out after both batsmen responded to the West Indies´ challenge with some positive stroke play.

The highest successful chase at Queens Sports Club is 184, which India achieved for the loss of two wickets in 2001, but Zimbabwe did score 331 in the fourth innings in a losing cause against New Zealand six years ago.

No team in history has chased more than 418 in the fourth innings to win a Test match.

The partnership between Masakadza and Mire capped an excellent session for Zimbabwe, which began with captain Graeme Cremer bowling Kemar Roach with the first ball of the day.

With Sean Williams bowling Roston Chase for 95 soon after, Zimbabwe had taken just 21 deliveries to wrap up the two remaining West Indian wickets for the addition of just four runs.

Solid innings from Chase and Kraigg Brathwaite, who made 86, had set the West Indians up for victory on the third day of the two-match series.