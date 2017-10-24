British boxer Amir Khan says will witness Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in Lahore

British boxer Amir Khan has said he will be in Lahore to witness the 3rd T20 international between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on 29th October.

Te Associated Press of Pakistan on Tuesday reported that former light welterweight world champion said he’s also looking forward to promote boxing in Pakistan and will launch a boxing league next year.

Amir Khan is confident that he will make a comeback this year after recovering from his hand injury.

The 31-year old last fought a professional bout in May 2017 in which he was knocked out by Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez.

He underwent a surgery on his hand to overcome an injury which he was, reportedly, carrying for years.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that “I am 100 per cent ready after the operation.

" He said “I am training hard and focused.

After a year out of the ring, I want to show the world that I belong to the top. ” The British Pakistani boxer indicated that his likely opponent for a fight in December can be American boxer Lamont Peterson.

Peterson had last defeated Khan when both fought the bout for Super Lightweight Championship in 2011. Amir has a record of 31-4 of total 35 professional bouts he fought, and he’s aiming to make a comeback on a victorious note.

“In sha Allah in 2018, I will win my 4th world championship title,” he said. APP/Web Desk



