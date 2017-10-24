Caitlan Coleman dismisses official claims regarding her rescue in Pakistan

OTTAWA: Following her release, Canadian-American woman Caitlan Coleman, who was held hostage by the Haqqani network along with husband and children she gave birth to while being under abduction, issued her first public statement in an interview held recently.

Dismissing the current beliefs around her captivity and rescue, she said, “Right now everybody’s shunting blame and making claims. Pakistan says, no they were never in Pakistan, until the end. The U.S. says, no they were always in Pakistan; it was Pakistan’s responsibility. But neither of those are true.”

Moreover, she stated that she is confident they were held in both Pakistan and Afghanistan and the claims made that they were rescued on Oct 11 after crossing the border are false. Surprisingly, she said, she was already in Pakistan for about more than a year at that point in time.

Talking about her forced abortion, Coleman stated that it was done in response to her husband Joshua Boyle’s denial for working for the Haqqani network.

“They were very angry because Joshua had been asked to join them, to work for them, and he said no,” she said. “They killed her by dosing the food. They put massive doses of estrogen in the food.”

The Taliban later issued a statement discrediting the claim, saying it was a natural miscarriage.

Shortly after they were kidnapped, the family was quickly moved from Afghanistan to Pakistan, Coleman recalled.

After US President Donald Trump’s statement demanding that ‘Pakistan do more’ surfaced, Pakistani forces’ efforts to liberate the family accelerated, resulting in their release in the end.

The family was released after six to seven months of its brutally torturous captivity.