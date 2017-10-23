Tillerson pays flying visit to Afghanistan to discuss U.S. strategy

BAGRAM AIR BASE: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Monday discussed with Afghan leaders the U.S. strategy for ending America’s longest war, in a brief, unreported visit that underscored the challenge of quelling the country’s insurgency.

Tillerson spent almost three hours in a heavily guarded building in the main U.S. military facility in Afghanistan, most of the time in talks with President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and other U.S. and Afghan officials.

A small group of U.S. media accompanying Tillerson on his first official visit to Afghanistan were prohibited for security reasons from filing dispatches, photographs and video until they returned to Qatar.

While there have been no recent attacks on the airbase by Taliban insurgents, the sprawling facility north of Kabul has been regularly hit since the 2001 U.S. invasion by rockets, mortars and explosives-laden vehicles. A recent visit to Kabul by U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis was greeted by a rocket attack on the city’s main airport.

Speaking at a brief news conference after his meeting with Ghani and Abdullah, Tillerson said he would be flying to Pakistan on Tuesday.

Tillerson said he would then travel to India to discuss a request that it expand its economic and development assistance to Afghanistan.