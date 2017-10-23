Recently released Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati trailer stunns with visual grandeur

NEW DELHI: There is no doubt that Bollywood’s renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films have always been equated with visual grandeur. The same can be experienced in his recently-released Padmavati trailer.

In a the three-minute trailer, released on Monday, Shahid looks a little more stoic than one would have liked, and Deepika looks like the role was tailor-made for her. However, it is Ranveer Singh as the diabolical Khilji that catches your eye.

It is a portrayal of Delhi’s Turkic ruler Alauddin Khilji shows a caricature of a menacing figure who savagely eats meat, wears furs, and resides in gloomy, dark spaces, Padmavati, promises nothing less.

The Rajput characters are shown in brighter, softer lighting. By contrast, the use of low-lighting, shadows and harsh sounds for Khilji typecasts him as the film’s stock villain.

The trailer successfully gives the tip of the iceberg feeling, with long shots of forts, retinues, caravans, and battles. There’s also a fantastic shot of a single horse-rider riding into a dust storm.

Bhansali’s music is irresistible in the trailer. The film also stars Kim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari and is set for release on December 1.